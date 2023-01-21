Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,025,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.20. 503,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $455.11 and its 200 day moving average is $443.94. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

