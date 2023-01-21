Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.97 on Friday, reaching $227.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,884. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

