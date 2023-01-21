Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 12,580.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.31.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.05 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.