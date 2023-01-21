Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.47.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $9.38 on Friday, reaching $248.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.74. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

