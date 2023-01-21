Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 7,590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.04. 36,070,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,935,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

