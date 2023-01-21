Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 266,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,408,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Visa by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 525,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 14.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 633,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $112,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $224.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

