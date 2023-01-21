Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

