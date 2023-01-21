Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,957,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 2,056,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.8 days.
Santos Trading Up 0.8 %
STOSF stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.23.
About Santos
