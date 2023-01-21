Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,957,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 2,056,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.8 days.

Santos Trading Up 0.8 %

STOSF stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

