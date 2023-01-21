Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,773,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 4,515,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 608.6 days.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.83. Saputo has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

