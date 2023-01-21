Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schlumberger has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,626,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 179.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 903,929 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,703,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,359,000 after purchasing an additional 875,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $44,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

