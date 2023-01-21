Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.07.

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth $3,695,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Articles

