Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Trading 0.6% Higher

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 533.50 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 531 ($6.48). 215,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 166,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 505.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £842.09 million and a PE ratio of -9.35.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.70. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

In related news, insider James Williams acquired 4,875 shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £24,813.75 ($30,279.13).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

