Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $205.53

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 205.53 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 206 ($2.51). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 35,486 shares changing hands.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.27. The firm has a market cap of £250.59 million and a P/E ratio of 6,866.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

