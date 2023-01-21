Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 207.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after buying an additional 3,254,049 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.