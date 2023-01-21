ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ScION Tech Growth II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,155,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,121,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,817,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,580,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 122,068 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,373,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 490.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,317,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,158 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. 100,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of -0.02. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

