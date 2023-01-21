SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 126,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 960,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciSparc Price Performance

SciSparc stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 211,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. SciSparc has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

