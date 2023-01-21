Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.49

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.49 and traded as high as C$18.51. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$18.41, with a volume of 43,752 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Rating ) (NYSE:SA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,278,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,182,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,370,616. In related news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 13,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total transaction of C$204,282.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,765 shares in the company, valued at C$1,803,417.21. Also, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 78,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,278,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,182,000 shares in the company, valued at C$19,370,616. Insiders sold 128,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,782 over the last 90 days.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

