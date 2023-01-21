Secret (SIE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,111.98

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Secret has a market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $3,111.98 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00236900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00104792 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059564 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00031707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00565234 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,410.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

