Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Security National Financial in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Security National Financial stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,933. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

