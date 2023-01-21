Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SEKEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.34. 17,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,683. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

