Selway Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,300 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

