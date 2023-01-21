Selway Asset Management Boosts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,406. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.