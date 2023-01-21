Selway Asset Management Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Selway Asset Management lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,115 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after buying an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $217,415,000 after acquiring an additional 477,377 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,990 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,865,000 after purchasing an additional 444,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.5% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 341,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,647,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

