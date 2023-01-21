Selway Asset Management Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 152.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 333,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

