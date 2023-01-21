Selway Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 49.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,800,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,693,000 after acquiring an additional 593,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDACORP by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IDACORP by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. 241,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

