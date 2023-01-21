Selway Asset Management Takes $72,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.4 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 18,431,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,525,184. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

