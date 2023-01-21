Selway Asset Management Trims Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Selway Asset Management lessened its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WESCO International comprises about 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in WESCO International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.06. 283,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,020. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.