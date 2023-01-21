SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Trading Up 12%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 17,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 48,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

SenesTech Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($0.20). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,126.94% and a negative return on equity of 151.09%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SenesTech, Inc. will post -16.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

About SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

