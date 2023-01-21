Serum (SRM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.63 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Serum has a market cap of $57.63 million and $263.60 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00415278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.80 or 0.29146322 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00687951 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.