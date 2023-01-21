Serum (SRM) Trading 69.5% Higher This Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. Serum has a market cap of $58.05 million and $245.22 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 69.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00419269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.29 or 0.29429600 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00694662 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

