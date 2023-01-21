ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $13.40 on Friday, hitting $441.83. 1,522,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a PE ratio of 446.29, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.77.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

