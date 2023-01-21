Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

