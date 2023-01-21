Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Shares Down 3.3%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 44,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 49,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Sharecare Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.