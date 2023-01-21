Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InMode by 122.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.19.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

