Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,841,588.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $1,256,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $122.40 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

