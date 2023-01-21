Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

