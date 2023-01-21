Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 120,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.66%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.