Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 119 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVB opened at $170.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

