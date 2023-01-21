Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 514 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 82,597 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

