Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $217.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 103.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

