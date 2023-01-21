Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $75.05 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

