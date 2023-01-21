Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CBRE Group by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

