Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.