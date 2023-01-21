Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in NetApp by 546.6% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 182,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

