Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Up 0.5%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.17). Approximately 34,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.16).

Shearwater Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.96. The company has a market capitalization of £22.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shearwater Group

In related news, insider Phil Higgins purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £76,800 ($93,715.68).

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.