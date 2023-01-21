Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,750 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.56) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.45) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.27) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.24).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,363 ($28.83) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,352.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,280.25. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20). The company has a market capitalization of £165.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.