SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Price Performance

SHAOF remained flat at C$93.74 on Friday. SHIMAMURA has a twelve month low of C$93.74 and a twelve month high of C$93.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$83.90.

Get SHIMAMURA alerts:

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMAMURA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMAMURA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.