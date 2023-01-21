Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.5 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOF opened at $46.85 on Friday. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $73.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

