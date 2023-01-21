Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Knights Group Stock Performance
Shares of KGH opened at GBX 95 ($1.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.29. The stock has a market cap of £81.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 60.45 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 426.76 ($5.21).
Knights Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.
Insider Activity
About Knights Group
Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.
