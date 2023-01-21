Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Drops By 31.7%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the December 15th total of 652,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.33 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor
In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 943,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,848.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
See Also
